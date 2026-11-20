RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond-area shoppers can earn free restaurant gift cards this holiday season by spending money at locally owned businesses.

The “Give A Gift, Get A Gift” promotion, organized by InUnison and Richmond Region Tourism, begins Nov. 20 and rewards shoppers with a $20 local restaurant gift card for every $150 spent at participating retailers.

The promotion runs through Dec. 21. Shoppers can combine multiple purchases to reach the $150 spending requirement and earn up to three gift cards, worth $60 total, after spending $450.

More than 750 businesses listed in the Find Local RVA directory are eligible for the promotion.

Shoppers are encouraged to use the tracking form on Find Local RVA⁠ to keep track of their spending. Receipts must be saved and submitted to verify eligibility.

Restaurant gift cards will be distributed at the Richmond Region Tourism Visitor Center at the Robinson House, located at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts at 200 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd.

The gift cards will be available on select dates and will feature participating restaurants, including Amuse at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, EAT Restaurant Partners, HOUSEpitality Family restaurant group and Mama J’s.

InUnison Vice President Diana McMahon said the campaign is designed to highlight the region’s independent businesses and encourage residents and visitors to shop locally.

"We borrowed the idea from Decatur, Georgia. They've been doing it for about 10 years now, which has been really successful for them. We just thought it was a great fit for Richmond," she said.

Richmond was recently recognized as a national leader in shopping local. A 2026 study by business lender OnDeck ranked Richmond as America’s Capital of #ShopLocal, based on Instagram posts tagged with #ShopLocal and #ShopSmall.

"For many local shops, the holiday season can really make or break their year. So, independent shops compete with national chains and online retailers that have far bigger marketing budgets. So campaigns like this really help encourage shoppers to be intentional about where they spend their money during the holiday season," McMahon said.

The study analyzed nearly 500 U.S. cities and found Richmond had 159,500 tagged posts, or 68,263 posts per 100,000 residents.

For participating retailers, gift card redemption dates and additional promotion details, visit Find Local RVA⁠. Shoppers can also follow @findlocalrva on Instagram.

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