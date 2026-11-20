HENRICO, Va. — A man is hospitalized following a shooting in Henrico County Thursday evening, police confirmed to our partners at Virginia Statewide Incidents.

Officers responded to the 300 block of Azalea Avenue around 7 p.m., where sources said they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds at the Colonial Apartments.

The victim was sent to an area hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries has not yet been released.

Sources tell Virginia Statewide Incidents that the suspect fled the scene on foot, although it is unknown whether he has been taken into custody.

The shooting remains under investigation by Henrico Police.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.