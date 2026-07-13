Thomas Jefferson's boyhood Virginia home now for sale, listed for $17 million

GGOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. -- As the nation marks the 250th anniversary of its founding, an even-older Richmond-area estate that was the boyhood home of one of its Founding Fathers is being put on the market for the first time in nearly a century. Historic Tuckahoe, the roughly 300-year-old house and 560-acre estate where a young Thomas Jefferson spent seven years of his childhood, is for sale with an asking price of $17 million. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.