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Thomas Jefferson's boyhood Virginia home now for sale, listed for $17 million

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Adam Wayland Photography via Richmond BizSense
The nearly 560-acre Historic Tuckahoe property straddles the Goochland-Henrico line along the James River.
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GGOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. -- As the nation marks the 250th anniversary of its founding, an even-older Richmond-area estate that was the boyhood home of one of its Founding Fathers is being put on the market for the first time in nearly a century. Historic Tuckahoe, the roughly 300-year-old house and 560-acre estate where a young Thomas Jefferson spent seven years of his childhood, is for sale with an asking price of $17 million. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

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