Richmond baker Billy Fallen is bringing Billy Pie pizza back to Henrico's West End

RICHMOND, Va. — Billy Fallen is bringing his pizza concept, Billy Pie, back to Henrico's West End, with plans to open later this month in the Ridge Road Shopping Center.

Fallen shared the news on the CBS 6 food podcast "Eat It Virginia" with Scott and Robey.

The new location will be just over 700 square feet, with eight bar stools, one four-top table, and potential outdoor seating. Fallen said he expects most orders to be takeout.

"Hopefully, most of it'll be going out the door," he said. "We use super high-quality ingredients, and because of the wholesale side of my business, I've got buying power now that we can buy in bulk. So we can buy entire crops of tomatoes grown in Italy. So, I know I'm going to be consistent through the year."

The full interview is available now on the "Eat It Virginia" podcast on YouTube, Spotify, the CBS 6 streaming channel on Roku and Apple TV, and the video box below!

Billy Fallen brings Billy Pie back to Richmond with new pizza shop

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