Woman killed in rollover crash; Interstate 64 west closed near Airport Drive in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A driver was killed in a rollover wreck that closed all lanes of Interstate 64 west just past the Airport Drive exit in Henrico County early Sunday morning.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 4:55 a.m. near mile marker 196 when a Mercedes sedan headed west at a high rate of speed was sideswiped by a Chevrolet SUV, according to a spokesperson for Virginia State Police.

"After the impact, the Mercedes overturned and came to rest on its roof in the middle lane," officials said.

VDOT

The driver of the Mercedes, 27-year-old Tameecha F. Chambliss of Richmond, died at the scene, according to troopers. She was not wearing a seat belt, investigators said.

A passenger in the Mercedes, a 27-year-old woman also from Richmond, had serious but non-life-threatening injuries. She was transported to an area hospital, troopers said.

The driver of the Chevrolet, a 46-year-old man from Doswell, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He was also taken to an area hospital, according to troopers.

"Lanes will remain closed while the Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team is on scene," officials said.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

