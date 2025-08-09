New pickleball league for seniors attracts 200 'best of the best' players for team tryouts

Watch the full report from WTVR CBS 6 Photojournalist Myles Black in the video player above.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The US Legend Pickleball League, a new professional pickleball league for seniors, held tryouts on Saturday at Performance Pickleball RVA as team owners scouted talent for their rosters.

"Today is the tryouts for a new senior pro pickleball league," said Dani Mackey, owner of the Northern Virginia Supernovas. "We are here in Richmond, Virginia, at the Performance Pickleball RVA, where 200 players are here trying out to be on one of our 12 teams."

The league, designed for players 50 and 60-plus, aims to provide competitive opportunities for older players who still have the drive to compete at a high level.

Michael Cao, co-founder of the US Legend Pickleball League, explained that the league brings together top senior players from around the nation.

"These are the best of the best from the country. Owners are roaming around looking at players so that they can draft for their team," Cao said. "Even though they are in the 50-some, they don't want to slow down. They still want to compete."

The league will feature teams made up of players from across the country who will travel and compete together, creating both athletic and social connections.

Ron Cortese, another co-founder of the league, highlighted the appeal of pickleball for older athletes.

"Pickleball is an incredible sport that brings people together, and it gave me a chance at 60 to play competitively again," Cortese said. "It's so fun because it's competitive and it's such a sport that's very have a lot of camaraderie, so we get to play with our friends."

Beyond competition, the social aspect of pickleball is a major draw for many participants.

"Pickleball is a wonderfully social sport. It's a lot of fun. And for me, I've met so many wonderful players and people. A lot of them are here today, and a lot of the people that I'm here meeting for the first time, I will know forever," Mackey said.

The league founders hope their initiative will inspire more seniors to stay active and engaged.

"We're trying to promote just getting out do something, right? Don't, don't just think that you 50-60, that you're going to just slow down," Cao said. "We want to get people to get involved. Go out, do something, stay active, stay healthy, and that will keep you going."

