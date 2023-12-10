Missing Chesterfield teen with purple/maroon hair walked away from home Monday, police say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police are asking for the public's help to locate a 15-year-old Chesterfield girl who is believed to have walked away from her home.

Tabitha Sites was last seen Monday, Dec. 4 and is believed to have left her home Arch Hill Drive on foot, according to Chesterfield Police.

"She is described as a white female, about 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing approximately 125 pounds. Tabitha has blue eyes and purple/maroon hair that is shaved on the back into an undercut," a police spokesperson said.

Anyone with information is urged to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

