National Night Out in Chesterfield kicks off at Westchester Commons: 'It's good outreach'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police in Chesterfield County hosted a National Night Out kick-off event Saturday at Westchester Commons.

The goal of the event was to encourage neighborhoods and businesses to sign up to host a National Night Out event of their own on Tuesday, Aug. 5.

"National Night Out is a series of parties all across the county that individual communities host, and registration ensures that an officer will come by and visit if you want McGruff the Crime Dog to stop by and just have a little bit of fellowship between the police department and your community," Corp. Craig Eckrich with Chesterfield Police explained.

The annual event features neighbors and police hosting cookouts, block parties and parades to foster community building and trust.

Eckrich said the purpose behind the event is essentially a "going away party to crime."

"It's to get neighbors talking to each other, get community strong, reinforce the bond between communities and law enforcement," Eckrich said. "It's a popular event. We have anywhere from 90 to 120 parties all across the county every year."

More than 130 cities in Virginia are participating in National Night Out, according to the nonprofit's website.

Communities interested in hosting a block party are asked to register by Tuesday, July 22, on Chesterfield County's website.

