Virginia deputy who lost legs hosts highway safety fundraiser: 'Stay between the lanes'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A Virginia deputy whose life was forever changed in a distracted driving crash, organized a bowling fundraiser to promote highway safety and support children of first responders.

The second Faces of Heroes Bowling Fundraiser at Bowl America on Hull Street Road brought together first responders and their families, filling 32 out of 40 lanes.

"This is a great way to not only bring fellowship together, but it gives everyone an opportunity to see their first responders in a different atmosphere than you normally see them," Brad Hughes, a deputy with the Powhatan County Sheriff's Office, explained.

Hughes has dedicated his life to highway safety initiatives after a life-changing incident.

"March 17th, 2014, I lost my legs," Hughes said. "And because of that, a driver who was driving distracted changed all that for me, I made it my promise, my passion ever since then, to give forth every piece of my energy to make sure that drivers understand the dangers when they're out here driving."

How 3 seconds on Midlothian Turnpike forever changed his life 10 years ago

The event raises money for highway safety programs for high school students and generates funds for scholarships for children of first responders.

Chesterfield Police Community Engagement Officer David Dietrich used the event to remind drivers about the department's traffic enforcement efforts ahead of the holiday.

"Drinking and driving, under the influence of substance abuse, distracted driving, July 4th brings that out," Dietrich said. "Overnight, during the day, at all times of the day. So the blitz is there to help others create an awareness that we're out here."

Six people were killed in crashes during the Fourth of July holiday period last year, according to Virginia State Police.

"That's what we’re encouraging a lot of drivers when we’re out here on the highways to making sure they stay between the lanes when they’re driving," Hughes said.

The deputy believes the weekend before the Fourth marks the unofficial start of the holiday travel season and hopes events like the bowling tournament will help promote safe driving practices.

"This will be our second annual, but there will be a third and a fourth," Hughes said. "But it's always about the children, the children of first responders and just children in general."

Click here to learn more or make a donation to the scholarship fund.

