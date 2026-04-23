Swift Creek Mill Theatre pausing operations: 'We hope this is not goodbye'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The Swift Creek Mill Theatre in South Chesterfield announced Thursday that it is pausing operations, effective May 9.

The theatre has been open more than 60 years.

"This is not a decision we made easily, and it is not the end of the story. The Board is committed to a thoughtful, honest assessment of how Swift Creek Mill Theatre can build a sustainable future," the announcement reads.

A formal decision on the theatre's future will be made in August.

The theatre's youth production of "The Elves and the Shoemaker" will continue as planned. Final performances of "Pump Boys and Dinettes" will continue this week as scheduled, as well as the Wine Dinner planned for April 30. "Cabaret If I Sing" will also proceed as scheduled on May 8 and 9, before operations will pause.

Patrons with questions about tickets, gift cards, flex passes and dining tickets have three options: hold, donate or request a refund. Leaders say there is a fourth option in the works.

"To our patrons, our donors, our volunteers, and every person who has ever walked through our doors: thank you. Sixty years of this community's support has meant everything," the announcement says. "We hope this is not goodbye — just see you soon."

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