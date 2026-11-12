SUV involved in Wednesday police chase crashes into another, leaving driver seriously injured

RICHMOND, Va. — A driver is with serious injuries after an SUV in active chase with Virginia State Police struck their car Wednesday evening, Virginia State Incidents reports.

According to VSI, the chase began just before 5 p.m. on I-95 near the 74-mile marker when VSU attempted a traffic stop on a gray Ford SUV, which failed to stop.

From the scene: SUV involved in Wednesday police chase crashes into another, leaving driver iinjured

A pursuit began and continued into downtown Richmond, where it ran a red light at North Third Street and collide with a silver sedan, police say. The sedan was sent off the roadway where it struck unoccupied vehicle and crashed into a building.

The driver was transported to VCU Medical Center. Police continue to search for the driver of the SUV and any passengers.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.