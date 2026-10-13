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Suspect arrested after deadly Petersburg shooting

Petersburg Police arrest shooting suspect
Pin Oak Drive shooting
Posted
and last updated

PETERSBURG, Va. — A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Petersburg that left one man dead, according to the Petersburg Bureau of Police.

Dionte Treyvon Howard was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is being held without bond.

Watch previous: One person killed in Petersburg shooting

One person killed in Petersburg shooting

Officers responded to the 1400 block of Pin Oaks Drive on Saturday and found a man who had been shot.

The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.

Petersburg police are continuing to investigate the shooting.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

  • This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

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