Suspect arrested after deadly Petersburg shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. — A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Petersburg that left one man dead, according to the Petersburg Bureau of Police.
Dionte Treyvon Howard was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is being held without bond.
Watch previous: One person killed in Petersburg shooting
Officers responded to the 1400 block of Pin Oaks Drive on Saturday and found a man who had been shot.
The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.
Petersburg police are continuing to investigate the shooting.
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