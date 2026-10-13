Suspect arrested after deadly Petersburg shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. — A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Petersburg that left one man dead, according to the Petersburg Bureau of Police.

Dionte Treyvon Howard was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is being held without bond.

Watch previous: One person killed in Petersburg shooting

One person killed in Petersburg shooting

Officers responded to the 1400 block of Pin Oaks Drive on Saturday and found a man who had been shot.

The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.

Petersburg police are continuing to investigate the shooting.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.