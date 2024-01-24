Watch Now
Richmond Superintendent's interview 'inadvertently omitted' from Graduation Day shooting report

An interview with Richmond Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras was initially left out of a third-party investigation into the deadly June 2023 Graduation Day shooting in Richmond, CBS 6 has learned.
RICHMOND, Va. -- An interview with Richmond Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras was initially left out of a third-party investigation into the deadly June 2023 Graduation Day shooting in Richmond, CBS 6 has learned. A judge ordered that the report be released to the public after the Richmond School Board initially argued to keep it private.

Sands Anderson, the law firm hired to do the investigation, said the omission was inadvertent, an oversight.

The interview with Kamras was quickly added to the rest of the report available online.

In his interview with the law firm, Kamras said he was not familiar with the school system's homebound learning manual until after the June shooting that killed Huguenot High School graduation Shawn Jackson and Jackson's stepfather.

Jackson was assigned to homebound learning for disciplinary reasons and alleged threats to his life

But how he came to be at the graduation ceremony at the Altria Theater when he was not permitted on school grounds or at school events is a focal point for investigators.

Despite the repeated pleas by Jackson's mother, Kamras said not all personnel got training on mandated threat assessments. He said that crucial information on why Jackson was homebound was stuck in silos meaning not all personnel in contact with Jackson knew his situation and it was not passed up the chain of command.

The investigator agreed with Kamras's assessment finding the problems at Richmond Public Schools to be at the individual level and not a systemic issue that needed to be fixed at the top.

CBS 6 investigative reporter Tyler Layne, who filed the Freedom of Information Act request on behalf of CBS 6 and testified before the judge who ordered the report to go public, has repeatedly asked Kamras for a sit-down interview to discuss the report.

Kamras has yet to accept.

