6-year-old student who shot Virginia teacher won't be charged, Commonwealth's Attorney says

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News Commonwealth's Attorney Howard Gwynn has confirmed that charges will not be filed against the 6-year-old boy police said shot first-grade teacher Abby Zwerner at Richneck Elementary School on Jan. 6.

"We do not believe the law supports charging and convicting a 6-year-old with aggravated assault," Gwynn said in a phone call with WTKR.

Gwynn added they are focusing their efforts on finding out what the facts are, applying those facts to the law, and determining whether anyone can be charged with a crime that can be proved beyond a reasonable doubt.

The boy used his mother's 9mm handgun when he shot and wounded teacher Abby Zwerner as she taught her class at Richneck Elementary on Jan. 6, police have said.

Police said the mother's gun was purchased legally. The parents' attorney, James S. Ellenson, has said the weapon was secured on a top shelf in the mother’s closet and had a trigger lock.

The shooting sent shock waves through Newport News. It has also raised questions about school security and how a child so young could gain access to a gun and shoot his teacher.

Days after the shooting, the school board announced walk-through metal detectors would be placed in every school in the district.

At Richneck, two metal detection systems have been installed and two security officers have been assigned to the school, said Michelle Price, a spokesperson for the school district.

Before the shooting, one security officer was assigned to Richneck and another elementary school. The officer was not at Richneck at the time of the shooting.

Legal experts have said that even though it is theoretically possible under Virginia law to criminally charge a 6-year-old child, there are numerous obstacles to doing so and it’s highly unlikely that any prosecutor would even try.

But adults could be held accountable. For example, a Virginia law prohibits leaving a loaded gun where it is accessible to a child under 14, a misdemeanor crime punishable with a maximum one-year prison sentence and a $2,500 fine.

Zwerner spent nearly two weeks in the hospital before coming home to continue her recovery. Her attorney has sent the school district a notice that she intends to sue. So have the families of two students at the elementary school.