Storms knock out electricity to 50,000 across Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- Nearly 80,000 Dominion Energy customers were without electricity across Virginia after powerful storms moved through the Commonwealth on Sunday evening.

Roughly 50,000 customers were without power in Central Virginia as of 7:45 p.m., according to Dominion Energy. Most of those outages were concentrated in Henrico, Hanover, New Kent and Richmond.



Charles City — 102

Chesterfield — 1,613

Hanover — 6,733

Henrico — 32,924

Goochland — 167

New Kent — 4,575

Powhatan — 254

Prince George — 1,323

Richmond City — 4,378

Storms triggered multiple severe thunderstorm warnings across parts of Central Virginia on Sunday.

Storms were forecast to have damaging wind gusts in excess of 58 mph. However, gusts up to 70 mph wee possible and a few storms could produce some hail.

Storms will exit southeastern Virginia by 11 p.m. A cold front will pass through tonight, ushering in cooler and less humid air for Monday.

VIDEO: Severe thunderstorm watch continues until 11 p.m.

Mike's Sunday Evening Weather

Today's Forecast Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 11 p.m. The Weather Authority

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.