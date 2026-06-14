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Storms knock out electricity to 50,000 across Central Virginia

Strong thunderstorms rolling through metro Richmond could have damaging wind gusts
Strong thunderstorms rolling through metro Richmond could have damaging wind gusts
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RICHMOND, Va. -- Nearly 80,000 Dominion Energy customers were without electricity across Virginia after powerful storms moved through the Commonwealth on Sunday evening.

Roughly 50,000 customers were without power in Central Virginia as of 7:45 p.m., according to Dominion Energy. Most of those outages were concentrated in Henrico, Hanover, New Kent and Richmond.

  • Charles City — 102
  • Chesterfield — 1,613
  • Hanover — 6,733
  • Henrico — 32,924
  • Goochland — 167
  • New Kent — 4,575
  • Powhatan — 254
  • Prince George — 1,323
  • Richmond City — 4,378

Storms triggered multiple severe thunderstorm warnings across parts of Central Virginia on Sunday.

Storms were forecast to have damaging wind gusts in excess of 58 mph. However, gusts up to 70 mph wee possible and a few storms could produce some hail.

Storms will exit southeastern Virginia by 11 p.m. A cold front will pass through tonight, ushering in cooler and less humid air for Monday.

VIDEO: Severe thunderstorm watch continues until 11 p.m.

Mike's Sunday Evening Weather
Weather Alerts June 14, 2026

Today's Forecast

Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 11 p.m.

The Weather Authority

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

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