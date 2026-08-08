Thousands lose power in Central Virginia amid storms

RICHMOND, Va. — Thousands of households lost power in the Richmond area Friday night amid severe storms, according to the Dominion Energy Outage Map.

At 11 p.m., the map showed over 6,000 without power in Central Virginia. Earlier in the night, that number had hit 11,000.

To view or report outages, visit outagemap.dominionenergy.com.

Today's Forecast Hot and muggy weather hangs on through the weekend The Weather Authority

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