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Thousands lose power in Central Virginia amid storms

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WTVR
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RICHMOND, Va. — Thousands of households lost power in the Richmond area Friday night amid severe storms, according to the Dominion Energy Outage Map.

At 11 p.m., the map showed over 6,000 without power in Central Virginia. Earlier in the night, that number had hit 11,000.

To view or report outages, visit outagemap.dominionenergy.com.

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