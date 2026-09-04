Don't get your car stolen this Labor Day weekend. Follow these four simple tips.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — As millions of people prepare to hit the road for the Labor Day weekend, Virginia State Police are reminding drivers to take simple steps to protect their vehicles from thieves.

VSP Senior Special Agent Craig Hudson, who runs the agency’s HEAT program, which stands for Help Eliminate Auto Theft, said auto theft is often a crime of opportunity.

“Don’t be tempted to just leave their car unsecured. Auto theft tends to be a crime of opportunity, and if you leave your car unlocked, it just makes you more likely to be a victim,” Hudson said.

VSP’s HEAT program was created in 1992 through legislation passed by the General Assembly, when Virginia saw more than 23,000 auto thefts.

Hudson said auto thefts have since dropped by more than 50%.

The program works with both drivers and law enforcement.

VSP provides training to help officers identify fake vehicle titles and VINs, as well as reimbursement for equipment that can help local departments investigate auto theft.

“We do training for law enforcement to help them spot fake titles, fake VINs. We do reimbursement for equipment for local departments, where they can buy equipment that can help fight auto theft. So it's a very wide-ranging program that touches both the public and law enforcement,” Hudson said.

Hudson said drivers should be especially cautious at gas stations, rest stops, hotels, theme parks and other high-traffic locations.

He said drivers should always close their windows, lock their doors and take their keys — and never leave valuables in plain sight.

“Leaving the car unlocked, leaving the keys in the car, leaving valuables where they can be seen — that's just an invitation to criminal activity. If you've got some expensive item, a tablet, a cell phone, something they could turn around and resell, they can just reach in and snatch it, and it's unlikely you'll ever see it again,” Hudson said.

VSP recommends four simple tips to help prevent auto theft:



Take your keys or take your chances.

Lock it or lose it.

Park in well-lit areas or near cameras when possible.

Hide all valuables.

VSP also offers rewards of up to $25,000 for information leading to arrests in crimes involving vehicles.

Hudson says the HEAT program awarded three rewards last year, ranging from about $1,800 to more than $20,000. One tip came from information captured by a homeowner’s Ring camera.

The HEAT program also offers free VIN etching at events, which can help permanently identify a vehicle with its vehicle identification number.

Drivers can find more information about the program and report tips at heatrewards.com.

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