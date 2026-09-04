Thieves gut HVAC units from Virginia church, leaving it without AC

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A Chesterfield church is dealing with the aftermath of a brazen theft after two HVAC units were stolen from Emmanuel Worship Center off Broad Rock Boulevard.

"We've been here for 15 years, We haven't had any issues with the community or anything," Pastor John Wynn, who has led the church for 16 years, said.

The shock set in when his sexton called him at work with the news.

"Literally, I thought, 'Okay, this has to be a joke,'" Wynn said.

With the units being heavy, he said the thieves did not take the units whole.

"They gutted the units out and just the shells were left. So yeah it took time," Wynn said.

WTVR Pastor John Wynn

Police told Wynn the type of theft is not unusual.

"The officer that came said this is not uncommon at commercial properties and residential," Wynn said.

With the two units gone, half of the church is now without air conditioning, a serious concern for the congregation.

"There's no air and extremely hot back there. And we have older members. I don't want them sitting back there," Wynn said.

Adding that replacing the stolen units will not be cheap.

WTVR

"You have to change the external unit and the internal unit. So you're talking, you know, upwards of $20,000," Wynn said.

Despite the setback, Wynn said the congregation will continue to meet in the portion of the church that still has air conditioning while they work to secure the resources needed for replacement.

"Things happen in life. You can't fall and crumble because of one obstacle. You know, you readjust," Wynn said.

Those hoping to donate to their fundraiser or refer resources can visit the church's website or email joi.fultz@wtvr.com.



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