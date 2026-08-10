Stolen car pulled over in Virginia. Deputies find gold tied to multi-state fraud scheme.

CHARLES CITY COUNTY, Va. — Deputies pulled over a stolen car and ended up finding gold tied to a suspected fraud scheme spanning six states, according to a news release from the Charles City County Sheriff's Office.

The white Hyundai, which was stolen out of New York, was identified through a Flock alert in Charles City County on Sunday.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the area of Courthouse Road and Lott Cary Road and took the driver and passenger into custody.

While searching the vehicle, deputies found a box in the back seat containing gold coins and a gold bar. The Charles City County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Section was then called to assist.

"The Special Investigation Section had prior knowledge of a similar fraud scheme involving elderly victims who are persuaded to purchase gold for individuals contacting them," Monday's news release explained. "The gold is then transported to Flushing, New York, where it is melted down."

Investigators interviewed both suspects and then traced a potential victim to James City County.

Officers with the James City County Police Department responded to the potential victim's address, who said he made payments to the suspects several times.

Both suspects, who the release did not identify, are charged with stolen vehicle and larceny by trick. They were taken to Riverside Regional Jail.

The sheriff's office said the suspected fraud activity spans multiple states: Pennsylvania, Illinois, Virginia, Ohio, Maryland and New York.

The victim in James City County is expected to receive $2 million back.

"This is an ongoing multi-agency, state investigation and more information will be forthcoming."

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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