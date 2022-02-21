Sticky Rice to donate profits to Fox Elementary

RICHMOND, Va. -- Sticky Rice, a restaurant in the Fan, shared that they will be donating 100% of their profits earned on Thursday to raise money for Fox Elementary.

"Sticky Rice has been just a few blocks from Fox Elementary for more than 20 years now. Many of our long-time guests have children that attend or have attended Fox and I'm sure at least a few went there themselves. We would love to take this opportunity to give back to the neighborhood that has always been there to support us," Zachary Newbright, the manager of Sticky Rice, said.

Sticky Rice is just one of a handful of Richmond businesses that have contributed earnings to Fox Elementary.

Fox Elementary caught on fire on the night of Feb. 11, causing the school to suffer significant damages.

"In these unprecedented times, it is imperative to come together as a community to support those affected by this tragedy."