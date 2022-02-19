Richmond florist donates shop's sales to Fox Elementary teachers

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond flower shop located near Fox Elementary raised $15,000 Friday for teachers at the school, which was destroyed by fire a week ago.

Deanna King, who owns of Strawberry Fields Flowers and Finds, worked as a teacher at Fox for two years before opening her shop.

Once she learned about the fire, she knew she had to act.

"I just think it's an example of what a close-knit community the Fan is. And, you know, we've always said we're the neighborhood florist — and I feel like there's such a loyal commitment to this area,” King said. “It doesn't matter if you taught there, or your kids went there or if you live in the Fan, there's always some sort of connection with the school."

All the shop's proceeds from sales Friday were donated to help teachers rebuild their classrooms.

King had hoped to raise $50,000 so each teacher could receive about $500 for their classrooms.

Click here if you would like to donate to the RPS Education Fund. Be sure to choose Fox Elementary Fire Response.