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Staunton police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

Nayaliz Inez Scott-Moya
The AWARE Foundation
Nayaliz Inez Scott-Moya
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STAUNTON, Va. — Staunton police are searching for missing 15-year-old Nayaliz Inez Scott-Moya.

Nayaliz has been missing since Oct. 18, 2026, and was last seen in Staunton, Va. wearing a black Nike sweatshirt, black sweatpants and black Crocs.

Police say Nayaliz has medical conditions that require medication and she may need medical attention.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Staunton Police Department at 540-332-3842.

  • This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

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