Staunton police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

STAUNTON, Va. — Staunton police are searching for missing 15-year-old Nayaliz Inez Scott-Moya.

Nayaliz has been missing since Oct. 18, 2026, and was last seen in Staunton, Va. wearing a black Nike sweatshirt, black sweatpants and black Crocs.

Police say Nayaliz has medical conditions that require medication and she may need medical attention.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Staunton Police Department at 540-332-3842.