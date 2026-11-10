Bridge deterioration leads to Powhatan County Public Schools two-hour delay

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. — Powhatan County Public Schools has announced a two-hour delay for students on Tuesday, due to the deterioration of a local bridge.

According to an email the school district sent to families, "Due to an unexpected change in the weight limit of a local bridge used by multiple school bus routes, Powhatan County Public Schools will operate on a two-hour delay for all students on Tuesday, November 10."

The district explains that the division was recently notified by the Virginia Department of Transportation that a inspection of Rocky Ford Road Bridge over Rocky Ford Creek found additional deterioration. The weight limit of the bridge was immediately reduced from 13 tons to 4 tons.

"Given the number of students who could be affected, the division is implementing a two-hour delay for students to allow additional time to assess transportation needs and make any necessary adjustments," the district further explained.

All school employees and bus drivers will be expected to report on time Tuesday, and AM preschool classes at Flat Rock Elementary are cancelled.



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