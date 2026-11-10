Richmond police identify victim of Saturday shooting on Broad Street

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond police have identified the victim of a shooting early Saturday morning in downtown Richmond.

Officers say 24-year-old Malachi Morgan of Henrico was identified as the victim of the shooting.



Richmond Police were called to 4th and Broad streets around 2:15 a.m. on Saturday for a shooting. When they arrived, they found Morgan lying on the ground of a parking lot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of death is being determined by the Medical Examiner. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Owners of the Fadez & Bladez Barbershop in Mechanicsville started a GoFundMe for the family of Morgan, saying that his mother is one of their barbers.

"... please know this fundraiser is for a hardworking single mother who has spent years caring for others while showing up every day for her community," Organizers of the fundraiser wrote. "Right now, she is grieving the sudden loss of her son and facing the overwhelming burden of unexpected funeral costs and final expenses."

You can find more information on the GoFundMe here.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.