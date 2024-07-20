Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

This stretch of Staples Mill Road will be closed for 12 hours after car hits utility pole

Richmond news and weather update for Saturday, July 20
Road Closed Hanover
Posted at 8:51 AM, Jul 20, 2024

HENRICO COUNTY Va. -- A stretch of Staples Mill Road is expected to be closed through at least 1 p.m. Saturday after a crash.

The single-vehicle crash happened near the intersection of Staples Mill Road and Talley Road after a vehicle hit a utility pole. That downed police was blocking traffic in both directions of Staples Mill Road.

As a result, Staples Mill Road between Talley Road and Glenside Drive will closed for roughly 12 hours, police said in an email around 1:20 a.m.

"We are asking motorists to avoid the area," police said.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📱More Henrico news from WTVR.com

Flood Watch in effect until 10 p.m. Should Biden step down? Here’s what Virginia's senators think Tech outage led to a ‘bit of stress,’ but also camaraderie at RIC, man says Volunteer with Make-A-Wish: Make a dream come true for a sick child Computer issues lead to long lines, travel delays at Richmond airport

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone