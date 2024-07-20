This stretch of Staples Mill Road will be closed for 12 hours after car hits utility pole

HENRICO COUNTY Va. -- A stretch of Staples Mill Road is expected to be closed through at least 1 p.m. Saturday after a crash.
The single-vehicle crash happened near the intersection of Staples Mill Road and Talley Road after a vehicle hit a utility pole. That downed police was blocking traffic in both directions of Staples Mill Road.
As a result, Staples Mill Road between Talley Road and Glenside Drive will closed for roughly 12 hours, police said in an email around 1:20 a.m.
"We are asking motorists to avoid the area," police said.
This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.
