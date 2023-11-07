Acclaimed artist, Virginia cyclist Stan Sweeney dies after a driver hit him on a Chesterfield road

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Cyclist Stan Sweeney died Monday, one day after a driver hit him on Lucks Lane, near Route 288, in Chesterfield County, according to Chesterfield Police. Sweeney, 80, was initially taken to the hospital with what appeared to be serious but not life-threatening injuries, police said.

Sweeney was an acclaimed artist who would often paint outdoors around Virginia, his son Kirk told CBS 6 News. In addition to his art, Sweeney ran Sweeney Creative, a Richmond-based advertising and marketing company.

"Our father was beloved by all that knew him. He lived with a unique vibrance and enthusiasm for life, people, and adventure," Kirk Sweeney said. "He truly lived life to its fullest, and was first and foremost, devoted to his wife of 56+ years, his two sons, and his four grandchildren, who he adored, and they adored him even more. He taught us so much about unconditional love and exuberance for life."

"He was full of passion, and his interests were far and wide," Sweeney continued. "Particular passions included art, especially painting, kayaking, music, food, mountains and water, and sports such as running and biking. His greatest passion was his family, whom he led with grace, kindness, and love."

The driver who hit Sweeney was charged with reckless driving.

"At about 4:20 p.m., police said, a 2015 Hyundai Sonata was traveling west on Lucks Lane when it struck a bicyclist who was riding in the same direction," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson wrote about the crash. "The driver of the striking vehicle, identified as Mahmoud Khattab, 55, remained on scene."

