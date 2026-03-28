Man shot at Henrico apartment complex, police say

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — An investigation is underway after a man was shot at a Henrico apartment complex Friday night, according to police.

Police received a call that a man was being treated for a gunshot wound at MCV around 9:50 p.m. His injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

The shooting happened near the St. Luke Apartments on Pilots Lane, police said.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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