Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Man shot at Henrico apartment complex, police say

St Luke Apts
WTVR
St Luke Apts
Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on March 27, 2026
Posted

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — An investigation is underway after a man was shot at a Henrico apartment complex Friday night, according to police.

Police received a call that a man was being treated for a gunshot wound at MCV around 9:50 p.m. His injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

The shooting happened near the St. Luke Apartments on Pilots Lane, police said.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone