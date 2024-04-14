Watch Now
Juvenile boy killed, man injured in Richmond shooting, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

Posted at 9:44 AM, Apr 14, 2024
RICHMOND, Va. -- A juvenile boy was killed and a man was injured in a shooting in a Richmond neighborhood early Sunday morning, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Richmond Police were called to the 1200 block of St. John Street in Gilpin Court just after 12:20 a.m. for reports of a shooting that "just occurred" or was "in progress."

The boy was shot in the neck while the man was shot in the leg, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

The victim died of his injuries at an area hospital, according to those sources.

No suspect information nor additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at https://rvacrimestoppers.org. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Crime Insider Jon Burkett

Crime Insider laments Virginia violence: 'It shouldn't be this way'

Jon Burkett
2:17 PM, Apr 12, 2024

📱More Richmond news from WTVR.com

