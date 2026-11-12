St. Catherine’s celebrates 11 student-athletes committing to college sports

RICHMOND, Va. — Eleven student-athletes at St. Catherine’s School celebrated National Signing Day on Wednesday with commitments to continue their academic and athletic careers at the college level.

The students will compete in nine sports: swimming, lacrosse, softball, track and field, rowing, field hockey and basketball.

Signing Day celebrates the work behind those opportunities — from practices and competitions to the academic preparation required to take the next step. For these young women, it marks the start of a new chapter as they prepare to represent their future colleges and universities.

The St. Catherine’s student-athletes and their college destinations are:



Kinnady Branch — Track and field at Emory University

Avery Reed — Swimming at Hobart and William Smith Colleges

Lucy Ferrell — Lacrosse at Campbell University

Carlee Mullins — Lacrosse at Princeton University

Isabella Viruet — Softball at James Madison University

Carter Torrence — Track and field at Dickinson College

Ada Huntington — Rowing at Indiana University

Olivia Tull — Field hockey at Sewanee: The University of the South

Savannah Spaulding — Basketball at the University of Mary Washington

Sirena DiGiacomo — Swimming at the University of Mary Washington

Ginny Green — Track and field at Roanoke College

The group includes three students continuing in track and field, two in swimming and two in lacrosse.

Softball, rowing, field hockey and basketball each have one student moving on to college competition.

The celebration also carried a personal connection for CBS 6 evening anchor GeNienne Samuels: Kinnady Branch, who will compete in track and field at Emory University, is her niece.

For all 11 student-athletes, the commitments recognize years of dedication and offer an opportunity to keep growing as students, teammates and competitors at the next level.