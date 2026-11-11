Spoopy Fall Bash to feature art, performances and activities in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Makers for Makers RVA will host its Spoopy Fall Bash on Nov. 22, featuring art, performances and activities for the community.

The free event runs from noon to 7 p.m. at 1400 Mactavish Ave. and will feature a spooky-themed drag show, costume contest, augmented reality ghost hunt, crafting station and nonalcoholic paint-and-sip sessions.

RSVP here

Makers for Makers RVA

River City Tattoo and Enigma Studios are partially sponsoring the event, with tattoo artists Anna and Jordan offering event-exclusive flash tattoos.

Free themed henna designs will be available from noon to 3 p.m.

The event will also include musical performances and food trucks.

Makers for Makers RVA describes itself as a nonprofit event organization focused on building community through art and performance.