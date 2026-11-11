Herb Coulton Jr. defeats incumbent Arnold Westbrook by 8 votes in close Petersburg Ward 7 race

PETERSBURG, Va. — All of the votes have been counted in the race to represent Petersburg's 7th Ward on City Council, and challenger Herb Coulton Jr. has defeated incumbent Arnold Westbrook by eight votes.

The spread in the race is 0.5499%, meaning a recount is possible — but only if Westbrook pays for it.

The final ballots to be tallied included three absentee ballots, 22 same-day registrations taken at the polls on Election Day and two same-day registrations taken at the registrar's office during early voting.

"It's been nerve-racking for sure," Coulton told CBS 6, when he held just a five vote lead over Westbrook. "I'm just trying to stay positive and cautiously optimistic."

Ward 7 voter Ferley Yerby said the close margin took the community by surprise. He said the race shows why voting matters.

"It's important that we go out and vote, and this is a prime example," Yerby said.

Westbrook said last week that he was impressed by the turnout in a non-presidential election year.

"I think the people are getting more aware of their civic responsibility, to voice what their concerns are and hold their elected officials accountable," Westbrook said.