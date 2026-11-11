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Herb Coulton Jr. defeats incumbent Arnold Westbrook by 8 votes in close Petersburg Ward 7 race

A Petersburg City Council race in Ward 7 is coming down to just five votes, with a handful of ballots still left to count before the results are certified.
'Unbelievable' city council race comes down to just 5 votes in Petersburg
Herb Coulton Jr.
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PETERSBURG, Va. — All of the votes have been counted in the race to represent Petersburg's 7th Ward on City Council, and challenger Herb Coulton Jr. has defeated incumbent Arnold Westbrook by eight votes.

The spread in the race is 0.5499%, meaning a recount is possible — but only if Westbrook pays for it.

The final ballots to be tallied included three absentee ballots, 22 same-day registrations taken at the polls on Election Day and two same-day registrations taken at the registrar's office during early voting.

"It's been nerve-racking for sure," Coulton told CBS 6, when he held just a five vote lead over Westbrook. "I'm just trying to stay positive and cautiously optimistic."

Ward 7 voter Ferley Yerby said the close margin took the community by surprise. He said the race shows why voting matters.

"It's important that we go out and vote, and this is a prime example," Yerby said.

Westbrook said last week that he was impressed by the turnout in a non-presidential election year.

"I think the people are getting more aware of their civic responsibility, to voice what their concerns are and hold their elected officials accountable," Westbrook said.

Watch for Wayne Covil's reporting on CBS 6 and WTVR.com. Have a story idea or tip for Wayne? Email him.

  • This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

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