Gov. Spanberger removes Virginia Tech board chair; Rocovich calls move 'politically motivated'

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Gov. Abigail Spanberger removed John Rocovich as chair of the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors this week citing violations of the code of conduct for Commonwealth appointees to boards, authorities, and commissions, as well as the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors' Code of Ethics.

Rocovich is pushing back, saying he will not step down.

"I will be direct: I found that call and the subsequent letter deeply offensive, legally unsupported, and wholly inconsistent with the Governor's own publicly-stated principles regarding the proper relationship between the executive branch and the governance of Virginia's public universities," Rocovich said.

In a letter to Gov. Spanberger, Virginia Tech Board of Visitors rector John Rocovich said, "I will not resign."



"I found that call and the subsequent letter deeply offensive, legally unsupported, and wholly inconsistent with the Governor’s own publicly-stated principles..." https://t.co/g92yQ6yawo pic.twitter.com/lWWEsAuguS — David Cunningham (@therealdcunna) May 29, 2026

Spanberger appointed Edward "Ed" Baine to complete Rocovich's term, which ends June 30, 2027, and immediately appointed Sharon Brickhouse Martin to fill an open term ending June 30, 2026.

Martin had previously been announced to serve a term beginning July 1, 2026, and will begin that full term on that date.

Baine was previously appointed to the board in 2018 by Gov. Ralph Northam and reappointed in 2022 by Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

"I want to thank Ed Baine and Sharon Martin for their service to the Virginia Tech community and our Commonwealth," Spanberger said. "I trust that these proud alumni will serve with a focus on upholding the excellence of this institution and maintaining the public's trust."

Robert Simmons/AP John Rocovich, a member of Virginia Tech Board of Visitors, speaks during an NCAA college football news conference introducing James Franklin as the school's new head football coach, Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025, in Blacksburg, Va. (AP Photo/Robert Simmons)

In a letter to Secretary of the Commonwealth Candi Mundon King, Rocovich argued that in the 154-year history of Virginia Tech, dating to its founding in 1872, no governor has ever removed a board member for cause.

Rocovich also cited a Virginia code, which he said allows a governor to remove a board member only for malfeasance, misfeasance, incompetence, or gross neglect of duty, and requires the governor to set forth specific reasons for any such removal in a written public statement.

"No such grounds exist. I have committed no malfeasance. I have not been derelict in my duties. I have attended meetings, fulfilled my obligations, and acted at all times in the best interests of Virginia Tech," Rocovich said.

Rocovich also pointed to Spanberger's own words, citing a November 2025 interview with The Washington Post in which she said, before taking office, that "the governor's role is to appoint people. That's it. That's how it's always been, until recently."

"Governor Spanberger cannot simultaneously condemn political interference in university governance as an 'aberration' and then, within months of taking office, direct her Secretary to strong-arm a sitting Rector into vacating a position he holds by lawful appointment," Rocovich said.

Rocovich noted the removal request came amid the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors' ongoing presidential search, following President Tim Sands' announcement of his departure.

He said he had already committed to including Spanberger's new appointees on the presidential search committee.

"That commitment was made and reported publicly. The Governor's interest in having her appointees participate in this consequential decision is understandable, and I have accommodated it. That accommodation did not require, and does not justify, a demand for my resignation," Rocovich said.

Rocovich, a 1966 Virginia Tech graduate, has served on the Board of Visitors since 1997 under governors of both parties.

He was most recently reappointed in 2023 by former Gov. Glenn Youngkin. Spanberger is now appointing Edward Baine to finish that term.

"As I said to you, I will not resign. I was appointed to serve a term, I have served that term faithfully, and I intend to fulfill my obligations to the students, faculty, and people of Virginia who depend upon the proper governance of this great university," Rocovich said.

The situation at Virginia Tech comes months after former University of Virginia President Jim Ryan spoke about his resignation, calling his own board members "complicit" in forcing him out and criticizing then Governor Glenn Youngkin's account of the events.

In a letter dated Thursday, Nov. 13, Youngkin criticized then Gov.-elect Spanberger for asking the University of Virginia's Board of Visitors to delay naming a new president until she took office in January, claiming Spanberger was violating protocol by interfering with the hiring process and jumping to conclusions.

Spanberger's letter requested they hold off on the presidential search until she can fill five vacant board positions after her inauguration.

She said the board had "severely undermined" public confidence over the last six months during turmoil surrounding diversity, equity and inclusion policies.

Ryan, who returned to the university as a professor last July, noted that his statement it is not a direct response to letters from Governor Youngkin and Rector Rachel Sheridan, though they did prompt him to release his letter publicly. Click here to read Ryan's full statement.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.