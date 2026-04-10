New Virginia laws: Gov. Spanberger signs legislation focused on gun violence, protecting law enforcement

RICHMOND, Va. — Gov. Abigail Spanberger has signed another batch of legislation into Virginia law, the most recent bills focusing on gun violence, safety and supporting law enforcement, according to a news release from her office.

“As a former federal law enforcement officer and someone who comes from a law enforcement family, public safety is personal to me,” said Gov. Spanberger. “We are taking concrete steps to make sure Virginia’s law enforcement has the support they need to keep our communities safe.”

Per the governor's news release, a majority of the new laws were passed with bipartisan support.

The following bills focus on support for law enforcement:

HB1313 (Delegate Katrina Callsen) — Expanding workers’ compensation for law enforcement officers and firefighters to include post-traumatic stress disorder. Passed with bipartisan support.

HB248 (Delegate Vivian Watts), SB317 (Senator Russet Perry) — Improving law enforcement coordination by permitting professionals from multiple agencies to jointly respond to behavioral health calls. Passed unanimously.

SB100 (Delegate Bill Stanley) — Protecting Virginians from firing or other retaliatory action for missing work while serving as a volunteer emergency responder. Passed with bipartisan support.

HB1300 (Delegate Mitchell Cornett), SB86 (Senator Bill Stanley) — Permitting the immediate survivor of any State Police officer to purchase the officer’s service handgun for $1. Passed unanimously.



The following bills focus on safety:

SB673 (Senator Tammy Brankley Mulchi) — Strengthening cyberstalking laws to protect Virginians from unwanted sexual or violent contact online. Passed unanimously.

HB1387 (Delegate Mike Cherry) — Automatically revoking teaching licenses for convicted sex offenders. Passed unanimously.

HB559 (Delegate Scott Wyatt), SB399 (Senator Danny Diggs) — Prohibiting convicted sex offenders from teaching driver education courses. Passed unanimously.

HB1352 (Delegate Laura Jane Cohen) — Protecting kids by expanding school safety education to emphasize the dangers of speeding and reckless driving. Passed with bipartisan support.

HB250 (Delegate Vivian Watts), SB55 (Senator Danny Diggs) — Prohibiting convicted sex offenders from visiting state parks for the purpose of contacting children. Passed unanimously.

HB629 (Delegate Katrina Callsen) — Creating two new criminal offenses to protect Virginians from sexual extortion and exploitation. Classifying threats to release sexually explicit images of another person in an attempt to get that person to engage in sexual acts as attempted sexual extortion. Also, making it a misdemeanor to produce explicit images of a person without their consent — or a felony if the person is under the age of 18 — in a restroom, dressing room, locker room, hotel room, and other locations. Passed unanimously.

SB778 (Senator Mark Obenshain). Making it a felony for anyone 18 years of age or older to display obscene material to a minor under the age of 13. Passed unanimously.

HB1233 (Delegate Karrie Delaney), SB329 (Senator Russet Perry) — Supporting the Virginia Sexual and Domestic Violence Victim Fund by assessing a $500 fee for certain sexual and domestic violence convictions. Passed unanimously.

SB95 (Senator Danica Roem) — Posting signage at interstate highway rest areas to increase public awareness of human trafficking. Passed unanimously.

SB87 (Senator Bill Stanley) — Requiring localities to have working automated external defibrillators (AEDs) at sporting events and facilities. Passed unanimously.



The following bills focus on gun violence:

HB19 (Delegate Adele McClure), SB160 (Senator Russet Perry) — Closing the “intimate partner loophole” by prohibiting intimate partners convicted of misdemeanor domestic violence crimes from possessing a firearm. Passed with bipartisan support.

HB93 (Delegate Elizabeth Bennett-Parker), SB38 (Senator Barbara Favola) — Specifying that a person subject to a protective order or convicted of misdemeanor domestic violence crimes who is prohibited by law from possessing a firearm may transfer their firearm to a person who is not prohibited by law from possessing a firearm, who is 21 years of age or older, and who does not live in their home.

HB40 (Delegate Marcus Simon), SB323 (Senator Adam Ebbin) — Banning the manufacture, sale, and possession of untraceable firearms without serial numbers that law enforcement cannot track, commonly known as “ghost guns.”

HB21 (Delegate Dan Helmer), SB27 (Senator Jennifer Carroll Foy) — Allowing firearm manufacturers and dealers to be held legally accountable when negligent business practices contribute to gun violence.

"Preventing gun violence is an issue of public safety," the governor said. "Both for the officers who protect our streets and the children and families they work to keep safe. Whether you’re a first responder or a survivor seeking justice, these laws reflect a simple commitment: the Commonwealth of Virginia will always have your back."

Click here for more coverage on legislation that has been signed into law so far.

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