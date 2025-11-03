Spanberger leads Earl-Sears in final days of historic Virginia governor's race

RICHMOND, Va. — Democrat Abigail Spanberger continues to lead Republican Winsome Earl-Sears in Virginia's governor's race, according to a new poll released Sunday.

The Emerson College Polling/The Hill survey shows Spanberger leading 55% to 44% with just two days remaining until Election Day, when Virginia will elect its first female governor.

Both candidates spent the weekend campaigning across the state. Earl-Sears, Virginia's current lieutenant governor, attended rallies in Prince George and Hanover counties on Sunday.

"We didn't come this far to only go this far," Earl-Sears told supporters. "We have done so much good work because you hired us."

Meanwhile, Spanberger, a former U.S. congresswoman, campaigned in Northern Virginia on Sunday, one day after a large rally in Norfolk where she appeared with former President Barack Obama.

"I will always puts Virginia first, not a president, not a party," Spanberger said.



According to the poll, the economy remains the top issue for voters, followed by threats to democracy, healthcare, immigration and education. The government shutdown, now in its second month and the second longest in U.S. history, is also concerning voters in a state home to more than 300,000 federal workers.

As of this weekend, more than 1 million people in Virginia have already cast their ballots.

All eyes of the nation are on Virginia and New Jersey, as these races are expected to set the stage for the 2026 midterm elections. Virginians will not only elect their next governor, but also lieutenant governor and attorney general, along with state delegates.

