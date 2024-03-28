What retired Richmond teachers are doing to inspire students: 'It's very important'

RICHMOND, Va. -- A group of retired Richmond teachers is promoting literacy and fostering a love of reading local students.

The Sisters Book Club of RVA read to students at Blackwell Elementary School Wednesday morning at its annual community service event.

"I think that's very important because I think one of the purposes of our book club... is to inspire our community to read and to love reading," Sisters Book Club RVA President Barbara Winston said. "I think it starts with our young people with the young children, so we're here today to say to the children reading is not only fun, but reading is fundamental."

Winston said their goal is to pass the love of books to everyone.

The teachers donated more than 40 books that the students could keep and add to their at-home collections.