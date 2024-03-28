Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

What retired Richmond teachers are doing to inspire students: 'It's very important'

What retired Richmond teachers are doing to help inspire students: 'It's very important'
Posted at 1:23 PM, Mar 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-28 13:23:00-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- A group of retired Richmond teachers is promoting literacy and fostering a love of reading local students.

The Sisters Book Club of RVA read to students at Blackwell Elementary School Wednesday morning at its annual community service event.

"I think that's very important because I think one of the purposes of our book club... is to inspire our community to read and to love reading," Sisters Book Club RVA President Barbara Winston said. "I think it starts with our young people with the young children, so we're here today to say to the children reading is not only fun, but reading is fundamental."

Winston said their goal is to pass the love of books to everyone.

The teachers donated more than 40 books that the students could keep and add to their at-home collections.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for more complete coverage of news in your neighborhood and community. Have a story idea, email our team at newstips@wtvr.com. Or click here if you are interested in having a CBS 6 anchor, reporter or meteorologist attend or MC an event.

Find unique, award-winning stories every day on CBS 6 News

📱More Richmond news from WTVR.com

CDC warns allergy sufferers of infection risks associated with nasal rinses How you can ‘Fast Track’ your career in early childhood education Richmond Police issue missing person alert for Frank Lamb Showers, drizzle, and breezy conditions stay with us through this afternoon Legend Brewing puts Manchester property up for sale Richmond mayor's budget includes funding for schools, improving city services He didn't get mail for months. When it finally arrived, a new problem arose. Surprising group 'important' to Midlothian student who was 'always there' Virginia Realtors brace for impact of massive antitrust settlement What's new at Dominion Energy Family Easter at Maymont this Saturday

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone