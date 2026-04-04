COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — Police are investigating after multiple shots were fired early Saturday, leading to a fleeing vehicle crashing into a utility pole and knocking out power to nearby homes in Colonial Heights.

Officers told CBS 6 senior reporter Wayne Covil that the incident, which started around 1 a.m., resulted in one person driving away and striking a utility pole, which caused an electricity outage for several residences in the area.

Detectives spent several hours Saturday morning collecting evidence, including shell casings from multiple gunshots, in the 3600 block of Conduit Road and along School Avenue.

No injuries were reported at the scene, and no arrests have been made.

Police said other individuals involved in the incident fled the area.

The circumstances leading up to the gunfire remain under investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call Colonial Heights Police at 804-520-9300.

Multiple shots fired before car crashed into power pole in Colonial Heights, police say

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