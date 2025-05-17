Man shot multiple times at Chesterfield gas station, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A man was shot multiple times in front of a gas station in Chesterfield County on Saturday afternoon, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Chesterfield Police were called to the Wawa in the 7500 block of Midlothian Turnpike for a report of an assault with a deadly weapon just after 1:05 p.m., according to emergency communication logs.

Burkett's sources said that the man was taken to an area hospital.

There was no word on the extent of his injuries at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

