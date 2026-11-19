CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Virginia officials say available funding to operate, maintain and close the Shoosmith landfill could be depleted by the end of the current fiscal year, as the state confronts tens of millions of dollars in additional projected costs and questions about who will ultimately pay for them.

A new state report released by Secretary of Natural and Historic Resources David Bulova lays out the mounting costs associated with operating, maintaining and eventually closing the Shoosmith landfill in Chesterfield County.

It comes as the landfill remains tied up in bankruptcy proceedings. Shoosmith's former owners, Fred Nichols and Larry McGee, each face a felony charge of unlawfully abandoning a waste facility and two misdemeanor charges of willfully violating Virginia’s Water Control Act. Both men dispute the charges.

After the landfill’s owners filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in July 2025, a court-appointed bankruptcy trustee described conditions at Shoosmith as a potential “environmental catastrophe.”

The new report says approximately $9.3 million remained from Shoosmith's financial assurance bond as of Nov. 11. Financial assurance money is intended to help cover costs associated with the landfill, including closure and post-closure care.

But state officials warn the costs have been higher than expected.

“The actual costs of many recent, necessary expenses were unforeseen in, and have exceeded, initial budget estimates,” the report states.

As a result, the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality anticipates “depleting available funding by the end of FY2027.”

FY2027 is the state's current fiscal year.

That looming deadline is significant because the costs don't end there.

State projects another $58 million in FY2028 costs

For fiscal year 2028 alone, the state projects approximately $58.24 million in operating and capital costs at Shoosmith.

That includes about $19.11 million in operating costs and approximately $39.13 million in capital costs, according to the report.

And that represents only one year.

An initial budget projection prepared by SCS Engineers in February estimated the landfill's total costs over 30 years at approximately $173 million, according to the report.

The state cautions, however, that significant uncertainties remain. The report says long-term costs are not currently being reassessed because several major issues have yet to be resolved, including the leachate pretreatment facility, automated leachate removal systems and elevated temperatures at the landfill.

Landfill expert Dr. Morton Barlaz raised questions about Shoosmith's financial assurance dollars when CBS 6 interviewed him earlier this year.

“There are rules that you have to have a certain amount of money put away to take care of your landfill, and the real story on this landfill is: Did Virginia’s financial assurance regulations work?” Barlaz said.

The question of whether enough money was set aside has taken on greater significance as the state determines what Shoosmith will require in the years ahead.

Who pays next?

The report says DEQ has identified “no other readily available funding options” beyond existing financial assurance bond money and funding already allocated by the state.

But the report identifies several possibilities Virginia policymakers could consider.

One is increasing Virginia's landfill tipping fee, which is currently 17 cents per ton. The report says an increase could generate revenue for Shoosmith.

Another possibility is redirecting some of the $100 million in state funding allocated for environmental monitoring toward construction of a pretreatment system at Shoosmith and monitoring of the site.

The report also raises the possibility of financial or in-kind assistance from Chesterfield County.

However, state officials say the county has “not indicated a willingness to directly fund landfill expenses” because Chesterfield considers Shoosmith a regional facility rather than a local or county-specific facility.

For some people who have followed the landfill controversy, that raises the fundamental question of who ultimately will be responsible for the massive costs ahead.

“It all seems to be a plan...and the citizens are left holding the bag,” Bob Olsen, with Chesterfield Citizens for Responsible Government, previously told CBS 6.

Concerns from Shoosmith's neighbors

The financial uncertainty comes as people living near Shoosmith continue to worry about what happens at the landfill.

Delegate Mike Cherry previously told CBS 6 those concerns are particularly acute for people whose homes are directly adjacent to the property.

“Can you imagine going to sleep every night and not knowing what's going on literally right in your backyard?” Cherry said. “Because some of my constituent houses back up to the landfill, and so their concerns are very valid.”

The state report indicates decisions about how to pay for Shoosmith's future remain unresolved.

CBS 6 requested an interview with Virginia Secretary of Natural and Historic Resources David Bulova. He declined and told CBS 6 that possible legislative and budget actions are “still under active review by the Administration.”

Lawmakers are scheduled to tour the Shoosmith landfill Friday.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.