Woman shot after fight in Shockoe Bottom, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

RICHMOND, Va. — A woman was shot after a fight broke out in Richmond's Shockoe Bottom Tuesday evening, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. near the intersection of 20th Street and East Main Street.

Sources say a fight broke out outside a restaurant, and that another person is being treated for injuries by other means.

The woman was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

A city block is taped off between 20th and 21st Streets as police investigate.

Jon Burkett was live at the scene.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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