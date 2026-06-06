Deadly tractor-trailer crash causes delays on I-64 west in Goochland

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — A deadly wreck involving a tractor-trailer is causing major delays along Interstate 64 west in Goochland County on Saturday morning.

The interstate's westbound right lane and shoulder are closed at mile marker 171, VDOT officials said. That is about five miles west of the entrance to Route 288.

State police officials confirmed troopers were working a fatal crash on the interstate. No additional details were available at last check.

Traffic was backed up roughly two miles as of about 10:10 a.m.

"This scene is expected to be active for an extended period of time," VDOT officials said.

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