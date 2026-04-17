2 more people charged in connection to Shockoe Bottom mass shooting, police say

RICHMOND, Va. — Two additional people have been charged in connection to the Shockoe Bottom mass shooting in February, according to a Friday news release from the Richmond Police Department.

Genesis Jones, 23, of Petersburg, and Dominic Jackson, 42, of Henrico, were killed in the Feb. 21 shooting, when shots rang out among a large crowd. Nine people, ranging in age from 23 to 42, were shot.

Antoine Hockaday II, 27, of Henrico County, surrendered to police on Friday, April 10. He is charged with accessory after the fact in a murder. Police said he was one of those injured in the shooting.

Xavier Thomas, 27, of Petersburg, was taken into custody in another jurisdiction on Wednesday. He is charged with possession of a firearm by a non-violent felon.

Three Henrico County men, Drevon Jackson-Brown, 25, Carlos Johnson Jr., 26, and Shaquan Morris, 22, were all charged in connection to the shooting in March.

Police said Friday that additional charges against all five men are possible.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Sergeant M. Gouldman at 804-646-3915 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 804-780-1000 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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