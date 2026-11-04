Shannon Taylor declares victory over Rob Wittman; what's next?

RICHMOND, Va. — Henrico Commonwealth's Attorney Shannon Taylor has declared victory over longtime Republican Representative Rob Wittman in Virginia's 1st Congressional District, part of a strong Election Day for Democrats nationwide.

While some outlets have called the race for Taylor, CBS 6 is still waiting on the Associated Press, which it relies on, before projecting a winner.

Taylor tells CBS 6 that Wittman has not called to concede, but she adds that she is moving forward as if she is the candidate-elect.

Virginia's 2nd District in Hampton Roads was also part of the Democratic wins, where former Congresswoman Elaine Luria defeated incumbent Republican Jen Kiggans.

What happened in Virginia? Political analyst explains midterm election results.

While making her push to go from the courtrooms of Henrico as its top prosecutor to the halls of Congress representing the 1st District, Taylor says there were two things she heard over and over on the campaign trail that motivated voters: the rising cost of living and corruption in Washington.

Taylor says those are the things she wants to address in D.C. alongside the new Democratic majorities in the House and Senate.

On the cost front, she says she will work to repeal President Trump's tariffs and end the Iran war. To address the corruption concerns, she is looking to ban congressional stock trading and the lawmaker-to-lobbyist pipeline.

When asked what committees she would like to serve on, Taylor says Agriculture, because of the large amount of farmland that sits in the 1st District, and Judicial, because of her background.

While Democrats have secured both chambers, they do not have a supermajority needed to override a presidential veto of any legislation they might approve.

One of Republican President Donald Trump's posts on social media last night, when the national outcome became clear, was a picture of one of his iconic red hats with the word "VETO" on it.

"I'm going to do everything in my power to bring ideas together, working across the aisle, to make sure that we are spending taxpayer money responsibly," Taylor said when asked how the new Democratic Congress will work with Trump. "That we are putting the emphasis in, you know, in programs and healthcare that need that funding for all Americans. And those are conversations I'm excited to start having."