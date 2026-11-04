Shannon Taylor declares victory in race for Virginia's 1st Congressional District

RICHMOND, Va. — Democrat Shannon Taylor has declared victory in the race to represent Virginia’s 1st Congressional District, addressing supporters at a watch party in Henrico Tuesday night.

The Associated Press has not yet made an official projection on the race.

Taylor will unseat incumbent Republican Rep. Rob Wittman, who has served in the House of Representatives since 2007.

Mike Kropf/AP Photo/Mike Kropf Congressional candidate Shannon Taylor, D-Va., speaks during a campaign rally, Monday, Oct. 19, 2026, in Henrico, Va. (AP Photo/Mike Kropf)

Taylor served as the Henrico County Commonwealth’s Attorney for 14 years.

Virginia’s 1st Congressional District stretches from the Richmond suburbs to the Chesapeake Bay, including parts of Chesterfield, Henrico, and Hanover counties, as well as James City, York, Gloucester, and New Kent counties.

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