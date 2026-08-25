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Richmond Police identify 33-year-old man killed in Southside shooting

Richmond Police identify 33-year-old man killed in Southside shooting
WTVR
Richmond Police identify 33-year-old man killed in Southside shooting
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RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Police identified the victim in a fatal shooting in the Manchester neighborhood earlier this month as 33-year-old Deon Day of Richmond.

Police said on the early hours of Saturday, Aug. 15, officers were called to an apartment on the 800 block of Semmes Avenue.

Just before 3 a.m. there, officers said, they found Day unresponsive in a stairwell. They report he had suffered an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

This investigation is still open.

Anyone with additional information about this death investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective K. Hyde at (804) 646-3613 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

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  • This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

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