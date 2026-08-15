Man killed in double shooting on Richmond's Southside, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

RICHMOND, Va. — A man was killed in a double shooting on Richmond's Southside early Saturday morning, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Richmond Police were called to the 800 block of Semmes Avenue in the Manchester neighborhood around 2:45 a.m. for a report of a shooting, according to online emergency communications logs.

There has been no word yet on the condition of the second victim.

No suspect information or additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at https://rvacrimestoppers.org. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

SCENE VIDEO: Man killed in double shooting on Richmond's Southside

SCENE VIDEO: Man killed in double shooting on Richmond's Southside

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