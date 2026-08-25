Richmond Police identify 26-year-old man found shot to death in driveway

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Police have identified a man found shot to death in the driveway of a Southside townhome as 26-year-old Reginald Green of Richmond.

Officers were called to Tweeter Branch Lane around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 20, after a report of a person down.

"Officers arrived and located an adult male, Green, in a driveway, unresponsive and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound," a department spokesperson said.

Green was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the exact cause and manner of death.

No suspect information or additional details were available. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective B. Plaskett at 804-646-3431 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. Tips can also be submitted through the P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.