Man found shot to death in Richmond driveway, police say

RICHMOND, Va. — A man was found shot to death in the driveway of a Richmond townhome early Thursday morning, according to authorities.

Richmond Police were called to the 6200 block of Tweeter Branch Lane for the report of a person down around 3:30 a.m., officials said.



"Officers arrived and located an adult male in a driveway, unresponsive and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound," a spokesperson for the department said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the exact cause and manner of death, police said.

No suspect information or additional details were available at last check.

Officials said their investigation into the case is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective B. Plaskett at 804-646-3431 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.