Richmond seeks dismissal of Flying Squirrels owners’ lawsuit over Diamond District

RICHMOND, Va. — The City of Richmond and its Economic Development Authority are asking a judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the owners of the Richmond Flying Squirrels over development surrounding CarMax Park.

The team’s owners claim the city failed to deliver the broader mixed-use development they say was promised around the new ballpark as part of the Diamond District project.

Attorneys representing the city and its Economic Development Authority argue the lawsuit should be dismissed because the Flying Squirrels’ owners did not complete required dispute-resolution steps before taking the matter to court. The attorneys also contend that the owners’ claims lack legal merit.

The Flying Squirrels’ owners argue they invested millions of dollars more than originally planned based on representations made about the larger development surrounding the stadium.

The dispute is the latest legal battle connected to the Diamond District, as separate litigation involving the redevelopment project continues.

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