Secretariat Day in Ashland celebrates racing legend: 'We have a lot to be proud of'

ASHLAND, Va. — Folks gathered at the Reynolds Family Plaza in Ashland on Saturday to celebrate the legacy of the most famous racehorse in American history during the annual Secretariat Day.

The free event commemorates the birthday of Secretariat, affectionately known as "Big Red," who was born on March 30, 1970. Festivities included a brand-new kickoff ceremony featuring the Ashland Dance Academy, live music, local food trucks, vendors, free cake and a free showing of the Disney movie "Secretariat."

Leeanne Meadows Ladin, the president of the Secretariat for Virginia group, explained the deep local connection to the racing legend. Christopher Chenery, who founded Meadow Stable where Secretariat was born, grew up in Ashland and attended Randolph-Macon College.

"He is considered by many the greatest racehorse of all, and he was born just a few miles from here at the Meadow stable," Ladin said. "He won the Derby, the Preakness, and the Belmont, and all those records still stand 53 years later, so we have a lot to be proud of."

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Ashland Mayor Steve Trivett emphasized that the celebration is about more than just a horse.

"It's the legacy of the horse. It's the inspiration that we take from things that are marvelous, awe-inspiring, amazing," Trivett said. "I just reminded them that this horse set records that haven't been broken in 53 years and might never be broken."

The event centers around the Secretariat monument, a bronze statue sculpted by Jocelyn Russell. Trivett noted the project cost about $750,000 and was funded entirely by private donations.

"One of the best things to let people know is that it was paid for by people who love Secretariat, not tax dollars, but people who said, yeah, this matters to me," Trivett said.

Neighbors Tom and Cathy Sarnecky attended the event to celebrate their town's history.

"We're just so proud that we live here and that Secretariat was such a big part of this area, and the story is amazing," Cathy Sarnecky said.

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