Central Virginia school districts share inclement weather plans: Latest updates

RICHMOND, Va. — Area school divisions are sharing their plans ahead of a major winter storm expected to hit Virginia this weekend.

A very strong cold front will arrive Friday night bringing the coldest air of the season to the Commonwealth, with snow developing by Saturday evening. Snow will continue overnight but will transition to sleet from south to north Sunday morning.

The storm will gradually move east of the area early Monday morning, but not before significant amounts of snow and ice occur. Dominion Energy says the storm will be "a major severe weather event with multi-day outages."

Gov. Abigail Spanberger declared a state of emergency on Thursday ahead of the incoming storm.

Below is what local school divisions have shared on their plans as of Thursday afternoon.

Richmond Public Schools

Richmond Public Schools said in a social media post they are closely monitoring the weather and preparing inclement weather plans.

If schools are closed next week, RPS says learning will continue asynchronously.

"Pre-K and elementary students will use take-home packets, and middle/high school students will complete assignments on Chromebooks or paper if needed. Assignments will be posted in Canvas," the post reads.

Grab-and-go meals will be available at the following schools from 3:30 to 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 23:



Barack Obama ES

Blackwell ES

Broad Rock ES

Cardinal ES

Chimborazo ES

Fairfield Court ES

Fox ES

Frances McClenney ES

G.H. Reid ES

Holton ES

MLK ES

Oak Grove ES

Westover Hills ES

Distribution is open to all RPS students and families. RPS says to bring an ID.

Additionally, the RPS Love Market at Clark Springs (1101 Dance St) will be open for food distribution from 12:30–5:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 23. There will be a pre-selected, limited menu of food items for free to help families have essentials on hand. Registration is required. Click here to register.

Chesterfield County Public Schools

Chesterfield County Public Schools has not shared information on inclement weather plans. Check back here for updates.

Henrico County Public Schools

Henrico County Public Schools on Thursday shared information about food distribution plans and potential closings for next week.

Shelf-stable food will be available for pickup on Friday, Jan. 23, from 4-5:30 p.m. at the locations below. Meals will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis until supplies run out.



Brookland Middle School, 9200 Lydell Drive, Henrico, VA 23228 The Oak Avenue Complex, 15 S. Oak Ave., Henrico, VA 23075



HCPS says they will not have any remote learning days next week, even if schools are closed through Friday, because the division has enough banked instructional time to make up for any missed days next week.

For the latest information, visit henricoschools.us.

Hanover County Public Schools

Hanover County Public Schools on Thursday shared an instructional plan for if schools are closed next week:



Monday, January 26 would make Friday, March 20 (the third designated makeup day in the 2025-26 school calendar) a full instructional day across the school division.

would make Friday, March 20 (the third designated makeup day in the 2025-26 school calendar) a full instructional day across the school division. Tuesday, January 27 would be a Remote Learning Day. Middle and high school students would access B Day lessons to work on independently in Schoology. Elementary school students would complete activities that do not require a computer and would be shared via ParentSquare by your student’s teacher.

would be a Remote Learning Day. Middle and high school students would access B Day lessons to work on independently in Schoology. Elementary school students would complete activities that do not require a computer and would be shared via ParentSquare by your student’s teacher. Wednesday, January 28 would not require an adjustment to the school calendar. If needed, students could use this day to complete assignments from the Tuesday Remote Learning Day.

would not require an adjustment to the school calendar. If needed, students could use this day to complete assignments from the Tuesday Remote Learning Day. Thursday, January 29 would be a Remote Learning Day. Middle and high school students would access A Day lessons to work on independently in Schoology. Elementary school students would complete activities that do not require a computer and would be shared via ParentSquare by your student’s teacher.

would be a Remote Learning Day. Middle and high school students would access A Day lessons to work on independently in Schoology. Elementary school students would complete activities that do not require a computer and would be shared via ParentSquare by your student’s teacher. Friday, January 30 would not require an adjustment to the school calendar. If needed, students could use this day to complete assignments from the Thursday Remote Learning Day.

For more information, view Hanover's Jan. 22 Inclement Weather Updates here.

